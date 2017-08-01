Casey Affleck’s wife Summer Phoenix files for divorce

Casey Affleck’s wife Summer Phoenix has filed for divorce.

The 38-year-old actress is asking for spousal support as well as joint physical and legal custody of their children, Indiana, 13, and Atticus, 9, according to ET.

ET also reports that Phoenix cited “irreconcilable differences” in the petition filed Monday with the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles.

The pair were married in 2006 and legally separated in November 2015, after being together for over 16 years. They publicly announced their split in March 2016.

Last March, the couple said in a statement to People, “Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix have amicably separated. They remain very close friends.”

Phoenix, the younger sister of Joaquin Phoenix, has also asked the court for Affleck to pay for her legal fees in her divorce petition and requested the court terminate his ability to be awarded spousal support.

Affleck, who won a Best Actor Oscar earlier this year for his performance in Manchester by the Sea, mentioned Phoenix in his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes on Jan. 8.

“Despite how I might think that I’m in charge at my house, it’s my kids that give me permission to do this because they have got the strength of character to keep at bay all the noise that surrounds people that live publicly to let me travel for months at a time. I love you, Indiana and Atticus. Thank you very much,” he said before adding, “And to their mom that gave me just about every good acting idea I ever had. Thank you very much, I love you.”