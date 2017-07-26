State of local emergency declared as Monte Lake wildfire closes part of Highway 97

A wildfire is burning on Martin Mountain near the community of Monte Lake, about 50 kilometres southeast of Kamloops.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said the fire was spotted Wednesday afternoon and quickly grew to 30 hectares in size.

The fire has forced the closure of Highway 97 at Paxton Valley Road in Monte Lake, according to Drive BC.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District said a state of local emergency has been declared for Electoral Area L, “Grasslands.”

Wildfire crews, and aircraft are en route.