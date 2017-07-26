Wildfire breaks out between Vernon and Kamloops
A A
A wildfire has broken out near Highway 97 between Vernon and Kamloops.
The highway was shut down for a short time, but according to DriveBC it has now re-opened.
The fire was spotted late Wednesday afternoon.
It is burning near Paxton Valley at Monte Lake.
The blaze is 30 hectares and has prompted an evacuation of the area.
No word on how many homes may be impacted.
More details to come.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.