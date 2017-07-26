Wildfire breaks out between Vernon and Kamloops

A wildfire has broken out near Highway 97 between Vernon and Kamloops.

The highway was shut down for a short time, but according to DriveBC it has now re-opened.

The fire was spotted late Wednesday afternoon.

It is burning near Paxton Valley at Monte Lake.

The blaze is 30 hectares and has prompted an evacuation of the area.

Due to a rapidly moving interface fire in the Monte Lake area, a state of local emergency has been declared for… https://t.co/eM0dpMnokf — TNRD (@TNRD) July 27, 2017

No word on how many homes may be impacted.

More details to come.