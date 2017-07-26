Wildfire
July 26, 2017 9:08 pm
Updated: July 26, 2017 9:42 pm

Wildfire breaks out between Vernon and Kamloops

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
Contributed
A A

A wildfire has broken out near Highway 97 between Vernon and Kamloops.

The highway was shut down for a short time, but according to DriveBC it has now re-opened.

Monte Creek Fire 1
Monte Creek Fire 2
Gisele Andrews

The fire was spotted late Wednesday afternoon.

It is burning near Paxton Valley at Monte Lake.

The blaze is 30 hectares and has prompted an evacuation of the area.

No word on how many homes may be impacted.

More details to come.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Evacuation
Fire
Highway 97
highway closure
Kamloops
Vernon
Wildfire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News