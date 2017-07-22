In Photos: Prince George celebrates his 4th birthday with a brand new portrait

The son of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who is third in line for the throne, celebrated his birthday Saturday, July 22. George is sporting a wide grin in the photo, which was taken by a professional photographer.
In the past, Kate has released photos she’s taken of the children herself.
Kensington Palace said in a statement that William and Kate “are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s fourth birthday.”
George, along with his two-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, have been travelling with their parents this week on an official visit to Poland and Germany.
During his time there, George received a tour of a helicopter similar to the one his father, Prince William, flew as a rescue pilot during his time in the British Army.
