July 22, 2017 1:02 pm
Updated: July 22, 2017 1:03 pm

In Photos: Prince George celebrates his 4th birthday with a brand new portrait

Jessica Vomiero By National Online Journalist  Global News

A portrait of Prince George taken at the end of June at Kensington Palace in London, was released by Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, to celebrate his fourth birthday on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images via AP
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a new portrait of their son, Prince George, to mark his fourth birthday.

The son of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who is third in line for the throne, celebrated his birthday Saturday, July 22. George is sporting a wide grin in the photo, which was taken by a professional photographer.

In the past, Kate has released photos she’s taken of the children herself.

Kensington Palace said in a statement that William and Kate “are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s fourth birthday.”

George, along with his two-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, have been travelling with their parents this week on an official visit to Poland and Germany.

During his time there, George received a tour of a helicopter similar to the one his father, Prince William, flew as a rescue pilot during his time in the British Army.

Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Germany – 21 Jul 2017

Prince William, Prince George, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte visit Airbus in Hamburg, Germany on July 21, 2017.

REX/Shutterstock
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge visit to Germany – 21 Jul 2017

Prince William, Prince George, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte visit Airbus in Hamburg, Germany on July 21, 2017.

REX/Shutterstock
Royal visit to Germany – Day Three

Prince George stands in a rescue helicopter as his father, the Duke of Cambridge, adjusts a helmet for him to wear, during a visit to Airbus in Hamburg, Germany with the Duchess of Cambridge and sister Princess Charlotte.

Royal visit to Germany – Day Three

Prince George stands in a rescue helicopter as his father, the Duke of Cambridge, adjusts a helmet for him to wear, during a visit to Airbus in Hamburg, Germany with the Duchess of Cambridge and sister Princess Charlotte.

Royal visit to Germany – Day Three

Prince George in a rescue helicopter during a visit to Airbus in Hamburg, Germany with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and sister Princess Charlotte.

Royal visit to Germany – Day Three

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Airbus factory, in Hamburg, Germany on Day 5 of their five-day tour of Poland and Germany.

Royal visit to Germany – Day 3

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, depart from Hamburg Airport on the last day of their three-day tour of Germany.

Royal visit to Germany – Day Three

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Airbus factory, in Hamburg, Germany, on Day 5 of their five-day tour of Poland and Germany.

UK royals hear children's concert see Hamburg Airbus plant

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte look at helicopters during their visit to Airbus in Hamburg, Germany, on Friday, July 21, 2017.

Christian Charisius/Pool Photo via AP
Royal visit to Germany – Day Three

Princess Charlotte falls over as she, Prince George and their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, visit Airbus in Hamburg, Germany.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Germany

Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, walk with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte during a farewell ceremony at the airport after visiting the Airbus Factory in Hamburg, Germany.

EPA/CARSTEN KOALL
Royal visit to Germany – Day Three

Prince George and Princess Charlotte explore a rescue helicopter as they visit Airbus in Hamburg, Germany, with their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

–With files from the Associated Press. 

 

Global News