In Photos: Prince George celebrates his 4th birthday with a brand new portrait

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a new portrait of their son, Prince George, to mark his fourth birthday.

The son of Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who is third in line for the throne, celebrated his birthday Saturday, July 22. George is sporting a wide grin in the photo, which was taken by a professional photographer.

In the past, Kate has released photos she’s taken of the children herself.

Kensington Palace said in a statement that William and Kate “are delighted to share a new official portrait of Prince George to mark His Royal Highness’s fourth birthday.”

George, along with his two-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, have been travelling with their parents this week on an official visit to Poland and Germany.

During his time there, George received a tour of a helicopter similar to the one his father, Prince William, flew as a rescue pilot during his time in the British Army.

–With files from the Associated Press.