B.C. wildfire status Saturday: Crews brace for potentially stormy weekend

Fire crews across British Columbia are bracing for the worst as a potentially stormy weekend could see the number of evacuees in the province grow substantially.

Everyone is hoping the weather co-operates Saturday after progress was made on some of the 167 wildfires burning across the province.

Crews from Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island joined the more than 3,000 people battling the flames.

There are more than 16,000 evacuees and more than 4,000 families registered with Red Cross.

New evacuation orders

The out-of-control Ashcroft Reserve fire grew overnight to more than 14,000 hectares in size.

People in the Loon Lake area of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District were ordered to evacuate the area, and an evacuation alert was issued for the Village of Clinton on Friday.

Village officials warned that residents should prepare for an evacuation order, noting that the fire was headed their way and “poses an imminent threat to people and property.”

Hundreds are on edge after a new round of evacuation alerts and notices were issued in the Cariboo region. An evacuation alert was issued Saturday for the Clisbako area.

Weather conditions remain a concern

One of the biggest issues for officials is the wind as some areas could see gusts of more than 50 kilometres an hour on Saturday.

Crews have been preparing by conducting controlled burns all across B.C.’s central interior, desperately trying to get rid of anything that could fuel the flames.

Officials are warning there could be five more days of hot and dry conditions.

“Unfortunately, significant rain continues to elude the southern half of the province for the foreseeable future,” Environment Canada says.

The winds have already been a challenge for crews fighting the Gustafsen wildfire near 100 Mile House.

Gusts blew more smoke into the town on Friday. Officials there are saying the fire is still 20 per cent contained.

Crews are being commended for not allowing the fire to jump Highway 97.

Concern growing in Williams Lake

Anxiety is rising in Williams Lake as a number of fires burn around the city.

The key concern is the White Lake fire, a 3,800-hectare blaze burning northwest of the city. Crews have contained about 60 per cent of the fire but fear it could jump the Fraser River and threaten homes if winds pick up.

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb says crews are ensuring routes are clear and buses are ready if the city’s 11,000 residents are suddenly forced to leave, adding to the more than 16,000 people who have already been ordered to evacuate their homes across the province’s interior.

In the Chilcotin region, fires burning in Hanceville, west of Williams Lake, are now covering an estimated 40,000 hectares, forcing evacuations in several communities.

Many businesses in Williams Lake have already shut down due to a lack of customers.

Businesses across the central interior say they are being heavily impacted by a lack of tourism and spending.

The BC Wildfire Service is asking people to stay away from the backcountry to avoid triggering human-caused fires.

