Evacuation alert issued for the Village of Clinton

An encroaching wildfire has forced the Village of Clinton to issue an evacuation alert in the community of 650 people about 40 kilometres north of Cache Creek.

“There is a wildfire approaching the Village of Clinton and the wildfire poses an imminent threat to people and property,” said a village news release issued on Friday.

The alert applies to all of Clinton except for the Chasm Mill site.

An evacuation alert doesn’t mean that residents have to leave right away. It just means that they need to be ready in case an order comes.

Residents who leave have been told to go to a reception centre at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) in Kamloops.

Anyone whose home has been evacuated has to register with Emergency Social Services at the centre.

Clinton is situated between two major wildfires along Highway 97: an approximately 13,000-hectare fire on the Ashcroft Reserve, and the 5,000-hectare Gustafsen wildfire, close to 100 Mile House.

It’s been issued because of growth in the Ashcroft Reserve fire, said the BC Wildfire Service.