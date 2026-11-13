Man dead after fire breaks out in east-end Toronto home

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A man is dead after a fire broke out in an east-end Toronto home Friday morning, police say.

Toronto fire crews were called to a home at 18 Marlena Dr., near Morningside Avenue and Danzig Street, around 6:30 a.m. Nov. 13 for reports of a residential blaze.

Crews arrived to smoke in the area and knocked down the fire. After searching the home, firefighters found one person in the basement and commenced CPR.

A man was taken to hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said. Several nearby residents were evacuated as a precaution.

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Crews remain at the scene to monitor hotspots.

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The cause of the fire is not known.

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An investigation is underway.