N.B. RCMP find human remains near vehicle belonging to missing man

New Brunswick RCMP have found a Jeep registered to a missing 84-year-old man as well as human remains near the community of Sunny Corner, N.B.

Marcel Berthiaume, of Trout Brook, has not been in contact with friends or family since May 20 and was known to routinely take drives into the woods.

Police say that two hunters reported finding a Jeep on Wednesday shortly before 1 p.m. When officers located the vehicle at 5 p.m. they confirmed that it was the Jeep belonging to Berthiaume.

After a search, human remains were discovered a short distance away from the vehicle.

While RCMP believe the remains to be the body of Bethiaume they say further testing is required to make a positive identification.

At this time police don’t believe foul play to be a factor. Their investigation is ongoing.