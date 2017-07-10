Decomposed body found in Saint John’s north end: Police
Saint John police say the remains of a “decomposed body” were found shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Sunday in the city’s north end.
Sgt. Steve Wilson, a media relations officer with the Saint John police, says the force is currently investigating.
They won’t be releasing any more information until an autopsy is completed later today.
