Canada
July 10, 2017 9:17 am

Decomposed body found in Saint John’s north end: Police

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Saint John Police say that a decomposed body was found in the city's north end on Sunday

File/Global News
A A

Saint John police say the remains of a “decomposed body” were found shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Sunday in the city’s north end.

Sgt. Steve Wilson, a media relations officer with the Saint John police, says the force is currently investigating.

They won’t be releasing any more information until an autopsy is completed later today.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Autopsy
Crime
Decomposed Body
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Crime
Saint John
Saint John Crime
Steve Wilson

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News