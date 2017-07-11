Neighbour remembers St. Albert senior as hardworking, friendly landlord

A neighbour is remembering a senior citizen whose body is believed to have been found Monday as a compassionate person.

Eric Erguiza is a resident of a St. Albert apartment complex where he said 75-year-old Ronald Worsfold was a landlord.

“He was a compassionate landlord. He’s a nice guy. Sometimes when rent is due he still had the patience to wait for those late payments,” Erguiza said.

READ MORE: Body recovered believed to be missing St. Albert senior Ronald Worsfold: RCMP

Worsfold was last seen on July 7. His family reported him missing on July 9, and a day later, RCMP said investigators recovered a body believed to be Worsfold.

Police still on scene here at St Albert apartment where 75yo Ronald Worsfold lived. Autopsy expected today on missing senior found dead. pic.twitter.com/3AG8LCXpWa Story continues below — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) July 11, 2017

Erguiza said Worsfold was hardworking and friendly.

“He did the lawn here. He was always busy and always talking to people, if you saw him.”

READ MORE: RCMP searching for missing St. Albert senior and his stolen car

Worsfold reported his car stolen on July 2, five days before his disappearance. RCMP said the stolen Toyota Corolla was recovered Monday morning by Edmonton police.

More information is expected to be released after the autopsy, which is scheduled to take place Tuesday in Edmonton. Police said that would confirm the identity as well as determine the cause and manner of death.