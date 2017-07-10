Canada
Body recovered believed to be missing St. Albert senior Ronald Worsfold: RCMP

Ronald Worsfold, 75, was reported missing July 7, 2017 in St. Albert, Alta.

A senior citizen who went missing from St. Albert under circumstances police called “suspicious” is now believed to be dead.

In an update Monday, RCMP said investigators have recovered a body believed to be 75-year-old Ronald Worsfold. The last time anyone saw him was at a home in St. Albert on July 7, 2017.

His family reported him missing on July 9, after not hearing from him: something Mounties said was out of character for the senior.

Adding to the mystery, Worsfold reported his car stolen on July 2, five days before his disappearance. RCMP said the stolen Toyota Corolla was recovered Monday morning by Edmonton police.

More information is expected to be released after the autopsy, which is scheduled to take place Tuesday in Edmonton. Police said that would confirm the identity as well as determine the cause and manner of death.

RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate.

— With files from Thomas Dias, 630 CHED

