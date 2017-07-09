RCMP searching for missing St. Albert senior and his stolen car

A senior citizen from St. Albert has gone missing. RCMP said the man’s disappearance is considered suspicious.

The last time anyone saw Ronald Worsfold, 75, was at a home in St. Albert on July 7, 2017.

His family reported him missing on July 9, after not hearing from him — something Mounties said was out of character for the senior.

Adding to the mystery, Worsfold reported his car stolen on July 2, five days before his disappearance.

Investigators are asking the public to keep an eye out for the car — a light brown 2007 Toyota Corolla with licence plate BUP 369.

Worsfold is described as standing five-foot-six, weighing around 145 pounds, with brown eyes, and grey and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing walking shorts, a white shirt and running shoes.

You’re asked to contact St. Albert RCMP or Crime Stoppers with any tips in the case.