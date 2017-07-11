B.C. wildfire status Tuesday: Williams Lake remains under evacuation alert

A province-wide state of emergency remains in place Tuesday due to the wildfires burning across B.C.

Thousands of people have already been evacuated from their homes, about 14,000 in total, and now an entire community is being told they may have to leave at a moment’s notice.

The city of Williams Lake has been put on evacuation alert, meaning no one has to leave yet, but should be prepared to do so.

An alert was issued due to “weather events that are being forecast for Wednesday.”

It’s expected that weather could push fires currently burning west of Williams Lake toward the city at a “rapid pace,” according to a notice posted on Facebook.

Some people are not waiting for the order and left Monday night. The mayor of Williams Lake is urging everyone who chooses to leave to first check in at the emergency reception centre at Lake City Secondary School.

“Be prepared because if an evacuation happens you will be driving,” said Mayor Walter Cobb. “You gotta go all the way to Prince George. And you don’t want to be tired. There’s going to be a lot of traffic on the road, almost like a convoy.”

“Be safe, drive safe, don’t be impatient.”

One hundred kilometres west of Williams Lake, one community is refusing to obey evacuation orders.

Nearly a third of the people in the Anaham First Nation have remained, despite an evacuation order. They have been living with no phone service and limited supplies.

The chief says this is the third evacuation order in eight years for the band and in the past it has only caused stress and grief.

Volunteers are going door-to-door to help provide essentials to the elders and those with physical challenges.

Many volunteers are also fighting the fires.

“We are not disobeying the law,” Chief Joe Alphonse from the Tl’etinqox First Nation told Global News. “They don’t want to leave. We may not have a lot but what we have, we are proud of and we want to fight for what we have and what we have left.”

In 100 Mile House, the entire district remains under evacuation order as the Gustafsen wildfire continues to burn, already scorching an estimated 5,000 hectares.

Mayor Mitch Campsall issued the order after the wildfire grew to 5,000 hectares as of 6:33 p.m. on Sunday.

Residents told Global News they are frustrated by the lack of information from officials. “They should have come and told us,” said one resident. “They should have gone door-to-door, that’s how they’ve always done it in the past.”

When the evacuation order was announced, several key highways were already closed, forcing a rancher to open his property so vehicles could find a way out.

100 Mile House is now a ghost town, save for one resident who stayed to defend his heritage property even though the fire line is less than a kilometre away.

Meanwhile, a wildfire north of Princeton has grown to 2,000 hectares and remains zero per cent contained.

This fire is currently classified as “out of control” by the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Numerous evacuation orders or alerts are already in place. At least two homes have already been destroyed.

The Ashcroft fire grew to 6,150 hectares and numerous evacuation orders remain in place.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says structures have been lost due to this fire but it has not been determined how many at this time.

The Cariboo Regional District has expanded an evacuation order to cover the Alexis Creek and West Fraser areas, in addition to the Kleena Kleene region.

These are in addition to evacuation orders for Little Fort, Clearwater, 150 Mile House, Loon Lake, properites near Dragon Mountain, Naltesby Lake and Fort Fraser.

Evacuees

As the wildfires continue to burn, the number of evacuees continues to grow.

Many of them are arriving in Prince George.

Evacuees from 100 Mile House made it to the reception centre on Monday after spending a night on the road.

More than 800 people have taken refuge in the city since the wildfires broke out and the two centres are getting full.

A third centre will be opening as more evacuees are expected on Tuesday.

The community has welcomed them with open arms and now the evacuees are just waiting to find out what happens next.

Meanwhile, the first Alberta crews called in to help B.C. crews arrived on Monday.

Help has poured in from across Canada three days after wildfires prompted B.C. to declare the province-wide state of emergency.