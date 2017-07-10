City of Williams Lake issues Evacuation Alert

The City of Williams Lake has issued an Evacuation Alert — meaning no one has to leave yet, but should be prepared to do so.

The city posted the order on its social media accounts Monday evening.

An alert was issued due to “weather events that are being forecast for Wednesday.”

It’s expected that weather could push fires currently burning west of Williams Lake toward the city at a “rapid pace,” according to a notice posted on Facebook.

The alert is “precautionary,” a notification of potential danger that could arise. But it’s been issued so that residents have “ample warning to allow everyone to make all necessary preparations” in case they’re told to leave at a moment’s notice.

An Evacuation Order may follow.

WATCH: Coverage of wildfires near Williams Lake

Residents are advised to pack ID, clothing and medications for at least three days.

They’re also advised to notify family and loved ones about the situation, and to give them the address of the reception centre, which has been established at the Carson campus of Lake City Secondary School, at 640 Carson Drive.

Anyone who wants to self-evacuate should go to this centre.

The alert comes as five major wildfires have burned near Williams Lake.

The Hanceville fires about 60 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake cover an estimated 10,000 hectares, and includes numerous fires in an area measuring 25 kilometres by 40 kilometres.

Meanwhile, the Wildwood fire is located at the Williams Lake area, and was last estimated at 2,000 hectares on Monday morning.

Not "Apocalypse Now." This is B.C.'s Williams Lake airport, at 8:35 p.m. Video courtesy of Bryan Johns. #BCwildfire pic.twitter.com/Ad76oLCzqd — Global BC (@GlobalBC) July 8, 2017

News of the Evacuation Alert came after the District of 100 Mile House was evacuated on Sunday night.