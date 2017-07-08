Saint John summit next step in Neighbourhood Action Plan

Input from residents and businesses will be a key part of the South Central Peninsula Action Plan in Saint John, organizers say.

A summit held over the past few days gathered input on a variety of topics of importance to the region.

While some issues will take years to deal with, organizers says the city is also looking at some potential quick fixes.

“We need to look at garbage pickup, or we need to look at putting more garbage cans around,” said Action Plan chair Kay Gillis. “There are some smaller-scale things that I know the city is actually looking at, and they want to implement them right away.”

The city, meanwhile, says the information-gathering process is far from over, even as the summit will help put into context what they’ve already been hearing.

“We also still need to follow up and do a number of smaller engagements throughout the community to make sure that we’re hearing back from the full gamut of the Central Peninsula population,” said senior planner Jeff Cyr.

The company leading the process believes that the community is engaged.

“They want to see positive change in their community,” said Mark Reid, a partner with Urban Strategies. “It’s about investing strategically to bring about additional reinvestment and revitalization of some of the city’s oldest neighbourhoods.”

A finalized plan is expected to be presented to Saint John council in early 2018.