Toronto student on school trip presumed drowned in Algonquin Park

The Toronto District School Board says a 15-year-old male student out on a school trip to Algonquin Provincial Park is missing and police believe he may have drowned.

School board spokesperson Ryan Bird tells Global News the boy was reported missing Tuesday night while on a week-long field trip with 37 other students from C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate Institute and Westview Centennial Secondary School in Toronto.

Officials said the missing teen is a student from C.W. Jefferys and was taking part in an outdoor education program. Bird said students arrived on Sunday and were scheduled to come back on Friday.

School board officials were told by police a search for the boy was conducted Tuesday night and he is presumed drowned.

Bird said the trip will be cut short and the remaining students will portage their way out of the park to an access point where buses will pick them up and take them home.

School officials said at least six staff members were supervising the students, including a number of volunteers.

Counselling services will also be made available to the students and family members, Bird said.