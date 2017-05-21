8-year-old boy found dead at Rushing River Provincial Park

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after an 8-year-old boy was found dead at Rushing River Provincial Park Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the area just before 10 p.m. Saturday night, which is located nearly 30 kilometres South of Kenora. After searching the park throughout the night, the boy was found dead early this morning.

Police would not say the cause of death, as the investigation continues.

OPP Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Duggan said the boy was camping with his family for the long weekend. He said police were unable to provide information as to where the family was from right now.

An autopsy is being scheduled early this week, and the name of the boy is not being released at this time.