Canada
July 5, 2017 10:31 am

Texas woman, 55, dies after kayak gets caught in rapids on Ottawa River

By Staff The Canadian Press

OPP are investigating the death of an Ottawa River kayaker.

Getty Images/File
A A

RENFREW, Ont. – Provincial police say they’re investigating the death of a kayaker in the Ottawa River.

They say officers responded after receiving a call Tuesday morning indicating a female kayaker had been pulled from the water unresponsive after being caught in rapids and ejected from her kayak.

Bystanders performed CPR until she was brought to paramedics who took her to hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: Toronto student on school trip presumed drowned in Algonquin Park

Police say the 55-year-old woman from Texas was staying at Wilderness Tours and was kayaking with a group at the time of the incident.

Her identity has not been released and an autopsy is being performed to determine the exact cause of death.

OPP say foul play is not suspected.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Kayak
Kayaking
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Ottawa River
Texas woman died kayaking

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News