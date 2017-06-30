Security tight as Parliament Hill gears up for Canada 150

The big celebrations might still be a day away, but hundreds of people were already lining up to visit a heavily secured Parliament Hill on Friday.

Police and volunteers were provided with a sort of dress-rehearsal for Saturday’s main event, patrolling the rain-soaked Parliamentary Precinct and checking bags as tourists and locals made their way slowly up onto the Hill.

Streets around the venue have already been closed down and barricades erected, with large concrete blocks moved into place at key intersections early Friday. Anyone wanting to access the secured area must go through a security screening, including bag checks and metal detectors.

Police officers, some of whom carried rifles, were stationed along roads leading to and from the venue. The memory of terror attacks in Europe involving heavy trucks, vans and other vehicles is still fresh for the organizers of this weekend’s celebrations.

“There were some people who were saying, ‘oh my god,’ (about the security)” said a man who gave his name as Paul.

“I said to one man, ‘look, understand that what people are doing for you. They’re protecting you.’ I just took it as somebody who was ill-informed.”

Asked if he’d come back up on Saturday, Paul — who lived in the United States for nearly a decade before moving back to Ottawa last fall — said to “put me down as a maybe.”

The mood inside the secured area seemed relaxed and celebratory, in spite of the long lines outside. By noon, hundreds of members of the public, journalists, police officers and staff were all milling about, snapping pictures and chatting as sound-checks were completed on stage.

Jillian, a Nepean native, was on the Hill with her extended family, including her 8-month-old son Bennett.

“We thought tomorrow might be a bit too hectic for us with the baby, so this way we get to see a bit of the crowds without having to worry,” she said.

The family agreed that security was as smooth as could be expected.

“We were able to get through it pretty fast, but I think it’s going to be long tomorrow for people,” Jillian noted.

Asked if the rainy weather was affecting their enjoyment of Canada’s 150th, she laughed and said the family was “pretty hardy.”

The weather forecast may also put a damper on Saturday’s concerts, fireworks and other activities, however. Environment Canada is calling for yet more rain and thunderstorms throughout the day and into the evening. It’s been a month of unusually wet weather in the nation’s capital.

Trudeau visits teepee

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also spotted on the Hill on Friday, rehearsing for his role as host of Saturday’s evening show, and visiting the teepee that has now been moved to the side of the main stage.

Indigenous activists and leaders have set up the teepee as a means of re-occupying the land in front of the Parliament buildings, and on Friday it had become a central attraction on the lawn.

The teepee, moved up next to the stage, now has loads of visitors, food, etc.

A few dozen people were seen standing around it, asking questions and speaking to the activists. The teepee is expected to remain on the Hill for another three days.