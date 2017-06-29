Following throne speech, BC Liberals enjoy boost in popularity: Poll

It may be too little too late, but the BC Liberals are enjoying a bump in popularity in the wake of the throne speech, according to a new Mainstreet/Postmedia poll.

Since their May 17 poll that indicated a virtual tie with the NDP, the Liberals are up seven percentage points to 45 per cent support, the NDP are down five to 34 per cent support and the BC Greens are also down five to 17 per cent.

“It appears that Christy Clark and the BC Liberals are enjoying a throne speech bump.” said Quito Maggi, president of Mainstreet Research, in a release.

“Two-thirds (66%) of B.C. residents told us they followed coverage of the throne speech including 35 per cent who said they followed it very closely. Just nine per cent said they were not aware of the throne speech at all.”

The throne speech contained a number of big spending promises by the Liberals taken almost directly from the NDP and Green party platforms, including the elimination of tolls on all bridges, and $1 billion for child care.

“Approval for the throne speech has seen a significant bump in support for the BC Liberals since our last poll on May 17,” said Maggi. “At that time we found a stalemate that would produce similar results to those on election day, with the BC NDP at 39 per cent, the BC Liberals at 38 per cent and the BC Greens at 22 per cent. The BC NDP is down now to 34 per cent (-5) while the BC Greens are down to 17 per cent (-5) and the BC Liberals appear to be benefiting directly from the drop in Green support, they are up to 45 per cent (+7).”

Mainstreet surveyed 1,650 British Columbians on June 26 and 27, using telephone landlines and cellphones.

The margin of error was plus/minus 2.41 per cent.