Metro Vancouver Mayors react to BC Liberals’ promise to eliminate bridge tolls

Although it was originally an NDP idea, the BC Liberals have pledged to eliminate bridge tolls on the Port Mann and the Golden Ears bridges.

Before the May election, Premier Christy Clark had proposed a $500 cap on tolls for Metro Vancouver commuters.

But Mayors’ Council Vice Chair Greg Moore says he has no issues with tolls being eliminated, as long as the government is open to mobility pricing.

“We think that it’s an important tool both from an economics perspective and also a better way to utilize our road network.”

But Moore says it could be a problem for the Patullo Bridge replacement since TransLink is relying on money from tolls to pay for the bridge.

Meanwhile, Delta Mayor Lois Jackson has long called for all bridges in Metro Vancouver to be tolled.

“We know the taxpayer only has one pocket and money will have to be found in another pocket, whether that’s increased fares or some other method.”

The Liberals also said that no referendum will be needed in the future for new transit funding options.

CKNW has reached out to TransLink for comment.