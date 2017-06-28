Crown seeks publication ban in case of man accused of killing off-duty Nova Scotia cop
The crown will file a document requesting a publication ban in the case of Christopher Garnier who is accused of killing off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell.
The publication ban application covers evidence relating to Campbell.
The Crown has proposed July 31, 2017, as a date for a hearing to determine the issue.
The Crown has also asked for the hearing to be held in-camera. Whether or not that will happen likely won’t be determined until the day of the hearing.
Garnier is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Campbell.
The 28-year-old Halifax resident was also charged with interfering with a dead body after Campbell’s remains were found in September 2015 near the base of an overpass in Halifax.
