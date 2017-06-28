Crime
June 28, 2017 3:28 pm

Crown seeks publication ban in case of man accused of killing off-duty Nova Scotia cop

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Christopher Calvin Garnier, charged with second-degree murder in the death of Constable Catherine Campbell , an off-duty police officer, arrives at provincial court in Halifax on Sept. 17, 2015.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
The crown will file a document requesting a publication ban in the case of Christopher Garnier who is accused of killing off-duty Truro police officer Catherine Campbell.

The publication ban application covers evidence relating to Campbell.

READ MORE: N.S. man charged in death of off-duty police officer released again on conditions

The Crown has proposed July 31, 2017, as a date for a hearing to determine the issue.

The Crown has also asked for the hearing to be held in-camera. Whether or not that will happen likely won’t be determined until the day of the hearing.

READ MORE: Who is the man accused of killing Catherine Campbell?

Garnier is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Campbell.

The 28-year-old Halifax resident was also charged with interfering with a dead body after Campbell’s remains were found in September 2015 near the base of an overpass in Halifax.

