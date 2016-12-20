Christopher Garnier, man accused of murdering off-duty Nova Scotia officer, released on bail

A man accused of killing an off-duty Nova Scotia police officer more than a year ago has been released on bail, about 11 months before his case goes to trial.

READ MORE: Dates set for Christopher Garnier’s bail hearing

The province’s Public Prosecution Service confirmed Christopher Calvin Garnier was granted bail Tuesday in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Garnier is facing a charge of second-degree murder in the death of Truro police officer Catherine Campbell.

The 28-year-old Halifax resident was also charged with interfering with a dead body after Campbell’s remains were found in September 2015 near the base of an overpass in Halifax.

READ MORE: Who is the man accused of killing Catherine Campbell?

Campbell had served as a Truro police constable for six years before she died.

Garnier’s trial is scheduled to begin on Nov. 20, 2017.

A publication ban remains in effect regarding all evidence discussed at the bail hearing, as well as a preliminary hearing that took place earlier this year.

Campbell also served as a volunteer firefighter for 10 years in her hometown of Stellarton.

Her family has said she held a variety of jobs in the community before deciding to train as a police officer, finding a job in Truro as soon as she graduated.

During her funeral in Stellarton, more than a hundred police officers and firefighters lined the main street of her hometown as her coffin was carried to the Presbyterian church.