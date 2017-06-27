International pineapple day: Pineapple black bean salad recipe

Pineapple Black Bean Salad

1 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 15-ounce can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 heads of fresh romaine, chopped

1 ½ cups cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup corn kernels

1 avocado, diced

1 cup fresh pineapple, finely chopped

½ cup cilantro, minced

½ teaspoon salt, plus more to taste

¼ teaspoon pepper

For the vinaigrette:

4 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 garlic clove, minced

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon ground coriander

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Mix in mason jar with a tight fitting lid.

In a large bowl, add black beans, chickpeas, tomatoes, edamame, corn, pineapple, and cilantro. Stir until ingredients are mixed evenly.

Stir to combine. Toss with Romaine, generously dress with dressing & serve immediately.

Spicy Pineapple Chicken

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup pineapple juice

¼ cup brown sugar, packed

2 tablespoons ketchup

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 teaspoon Sriracha,

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro leaves

In a medium bowl, whisk together soy sauce, pineapple juice, brown sugar, ketchup, garlic, ginger, sesame oil and Sriracha. Reserve ¼ cup and set aside.

In a gallon size Ziploc bag or large bowl, combine soy sauce mixture and chicken; marinate for at least 1 hour to overnight, turning the bag occasionally. Drain the chicken from the marinade. In another gallon size Ziploc bag or large bowl, combine pineapple and brown sugar.

Preheat grill to medium high heat. Add chicken and pineapple to grill and cook, flipping once and basting chicken with reserved ¼ cup marinade until cooked through, about 5-6 minutes on each side.

Serve immediately, garnished with cilantro, if desired.

Pineapple Sangria

3 cups pineapple juice

1 bottle dry white wine

1 cup brandy

½ ripe pineapple, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 can club soda

1 bunch fresh mint, roughly chopped

1 orange, sliced

In a pitcher, combine the juice, wine, brandy, pineapple, and soda with ice and stir. Pour into large wine glasses and garnish with the mint and orange.