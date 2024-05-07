Menu

Crime

‘Targeted’ Kamloops shooting leaves 1 in hospital, suspect at large

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 7, 2024 3:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Kamloops RCMP investigating series of shootings'
Kamloops RCMP investigating series of shootings
RCMP in Kamloops are investigating a series of shootings this week, which all believed to be linked to an escalating gang war in the city.
RCMP say a “targeted” daytime shooting in Kamloops on Monday has left one man in hospital.

Gunfire broke out just before 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Columbia Street, the Mounties said in a media release.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP. View image in full screen
Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP. Kamloops RCMP

Officers arrived to find the victim with “visible injuries” and a vehicle with bullet holes in it. He was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Witnesses saw a silver car fleeing the scene.

Kamloops RCMP is looking for this man in connection with a “targeted” Monday shooting. View image in full screen
Kamloops RCMP is looking for this man in connection with a “targeted” Monday shooting. Global News

“This latest incident is believed to be a result of the ongoing conflict between local drug traffickers, which was also responsible for a series of targeted shootings reported this weekend,” Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe said in the release.

Kamloops RCMP is getting help from the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, the province’s gang unit, with the file.

Wiebe added that police want the public to be aware of their surroundings and vigilant about any suspicious activity.

“As our teams continue their efforts, we’re asking residents to please be aware that these targeted attacks are occurring in public settings and present an increased risk to safety,” he said.

The suspect in Monday’s shooting is described as male, between five-feet 10-inches and six-feet tall, with a lean build and a hunch to his upper back.

He was wearing a black baseball hat with a white decal on the front, dark joggers, black gloves with a red trim around the cuff and sunglasses.

Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.

