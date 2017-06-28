Jury to receive final instructions in Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial

Queen’s Bench Justice William Tilleman will give final instructions to the jury Wednesday morning in the triple-murder trial of Derek Saretzky. Jurors will then begin deliberations.

Saretzky, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of Hailey and her father Terry Blanchette, 27, in the southern Alberta community of Blairmore. He is also accused of killing 69-year-old Hanne Meketech, who was found dead five days earlier in her mobile home in nearby Coleman, Alta.

Saretzky has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Defence lawyer Patrick Edgerton spent much of closing arguments Monday explaining the concept of the presumption of innocence to the jury.

“It’s not their job to stand in the middle between the Crown and the defence and choose who has a better story or choose who’s more convincing,” Edgerton said outside court. “The presumption of innocence means the jury starts on the side of the accused and it’s only when they’ve decided on the facts—and that the facts add up to convince them beyond a reasonable doubt of the things the Crown is trying to prove—that they can go over to the side of the Crown.”

The jury is currently made up of seven women and seven men, but only 12 can decide the fate of the accused.

At the end of the trial, two of the 14 will be dismissed. Then deliberations can begin.

Trudeau stands behind jurors facing post-trial trauma

Jurors have had to take sudden and frequent breaks to cope with an overwhelming amount of graphic and disturbing evidence.

The emotional impact jurors often struggle with has recently come up in the House of Commons, after a former jury foreman pushed the issue with #12AngryLetters campaign.

Mark Farrant collected letters written by 12 jurors from 12 different cases to highlight the ongoing impact performing the civic duty can have.

“Members of all parties have supported Mark Farrant’s tireless advocacy on behalf of Canadian jurors,” Member of Parliament Murray Rankin said last week. “So first, will the prime minister stand now and thank every Canadian who’s served on juries, and second, will the prime minister do everything in his power to work with the provinces to better support Canadians who have suffered from doing their jury duty?”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded by saying: “It gives me great pleasure to stand and thank all Canadians who have served on juries, all Canadians who’ve served their country in so many different ways.”

Trudeau pointed to the long-lasting effects on jurors, as well as other Canadians called to serve their country.

“That’s why in our most recent budget we invested $5 billion in mental health care for the provinces to be able to actually support Canadians who are struggling with mental health issues,” he said. “This is a matter of extreme importance to us, and indeed to all Canadians, and I thank the member for his question.”

Farrant said his time as a juror has changed his life. Following the 2014 trial of Farshad Badakhshan–who was convicted of the second-degree murder of his girlfriend Carina Petrache–Farrant was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“You’re ingesting it over and over and over again and you don’t have an avenue to talk to somebody during the trial,” Farrant told Global News. “You have to remain silent and you’re not really supposed to talk about the evidence–even with other jurors in the panel, really–that has to be parked until deliberations.”

Currently, supports differ from province to province.

Alberta Justice told Global News counselling packages are offered to all trial jurors free of charge.

This includes a toll-free hotline number that connects them with a counsellor for assessment and four in-person counselling sessions that can be used anytime during the trial or up to two months after the trial ends.

Additional sessions can be requested based on counsellor assessments.