Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial: Hailey Dunbar Blanchette’s mother to testify Wednesday

WARNING: This story contains violent, graphic details. Discretion is advised.

The mother of two-year old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette will be among the final witnesses to testify for the prosecution in the triple-murder trial of Derek Saretzky.

Cheyenne Dunbar will take the stand Wednesday.

READ MORE: Jurors in Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial visibly upset as more disturbing evidence is shown

The remains of her little girl were found at a rural campsite in Alberta’s Crowsnest Pass—owned by the Saretzky family and known to them as “the ranch.”

Saretzky, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of Hailey and her father Terry Blanchette, 27, in the southern Alberta community of Blairmore. He is also accused of killing 69-year-old Hanne Meketech, who was found dead five days earlier in her mobile home in nearby Coleman, Alta.

An RCMP forensic expert specializing in DNA evidence, as well as the two primary investigators involved in the case, are all scheduled to testify on Wednesday, Day 11 of the trial.

Watch below: Global’s ongoing coverage of the case

READ MORE: Aunt testifies Derek Saretzky was acting strangely in days leading up to deaths of Hailey, Terry Blanchette

Jurors have had to take frequent and sudden breaks throughout the proceedings.

On Tuesday, several became visibly upset as an RCMP forensic investigator took them through photographs of the crime scene found at “the ranch.”

Sgt. David Westin was called to the campsite Sept. 15, 2015. He said he spent three days sifting through ashes seized from the firepit.

“When we got there, the fire was still hot, still burning,” he said, noting he burned his hands as he worked to retrieve evidence.

READ MORE: Derek Saretzky trial – court hears accused murderer re-enacted child’s killing for police

Numerous bone fragments and at least one tooth were found among the ashes. Westin said these items were handled with extreme care, adding “they were very fragile.”

A pot found on a nearby picnic table had several red stains and was swabbed for DNA. According to an agreed statement of facts, the DNA came back as a match to Hailey.

READ MORE: Derek Saretzky video confession played at triple-murder trial

Multiple weapons were also seized and photographed, including a hatchet, a utility knife or box-cutter, a crowbar, a hammer and axes.

A videotape of Saretzky re-enacting the alleged crimes at the rural site was done by police on Sept. 15, 2015.

No word yet if defence will call any evidence.

Saretzky has pleaded not guilty to all charges.