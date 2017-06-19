Derek Saretzky triple-murder trial to continue with disturbing evidence Monday

WARNING: This story contains violent, graphic details. Discretion is advised.

The jury in the triple-murder trial of Derek Saretzky will hear more graphic evidence during the third week of the trial.

Saretzky, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father Terry Blanchette, who was 27, in the southern Alberta town of Blairmore. He is also accused of killing 69-year-old Hanne Meketech, who was found dead five days earlier in her mobile home in nearby Coleman, Alta.

READ MORE: Derek Saretzky video confession played at triple-murder trial

On Monday, the medical examiner is expected to provide further details about Terry Blanchette’s death.

Crown prosecutor Photini Papadatou said the jury will hear more information about the remains found belonging to Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, “what was left of her that was recovered from the firepit.”

Saretzky’s aunt, Carmellia Saretzky, is also scheduled to testify. She is set to talk about several encounters she had with the accused in September 2015.

Watch below: Global’s ongoing coverage of the case

Saretzky has pleaded not guilty to the murders, although court has already heard that he confessed to police.

Last week, jurors spent two days watching videotaped confessions by Saretzky to police. A re-enactment video was shown Friday.

The police video showed Saretzky, his hands handcuffed in front of him, taking investigators to the spot where he told them he choked Hailey with a shoelace before dismembering her and throwing her body in a campground firepit.

READ MORE: Derek Saretzky trial – Accused murderer’s father says ‘he told me she was in heaven’

With files from The Canadian Press