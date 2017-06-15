Court hears Derek Saretzky tell police about death of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette

WARNING: This story contains violent, graphic details. Discretion is advised.

Audio of police questioning Derek Saretzky almost two years ago was played in court Thursday for the jury in the triple-murder trial.

Saretzky, 24, is on trial in Lethbridge, Alta., on three counts of first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of Terry Blanchette, his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and Hanne Meketech, who was killed five days earlier.

In a police interview at Derek Saretzky’s family business in Blairmore, Alta. on Sept. 15, 2015, he told RCMP that the little girl was no longer alive.

“She’s in heaven,” Saretzky said.

“Her spirit is floating around.”

The interview took place as an Amber Alert for Hailey was still active, after her father was found dead in his home.

Derek’s father, Larry Saretzky, was present for the interview and implored his son to tell the truth.

“Derek, you’ve got to tell them what you did to her.”

Derek Saretzky was eventually taken into custody, not long after the interview related to the murder of Blanchette.

Saretzky has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Despite that, the Crown says it has video confessions to all three crimes.

The first video confession is expected to be played later Thursday afternoon.