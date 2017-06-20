Derek Saretzky triple-murder jury to hear from police who investigated remains at ‘the ranch’

WARNING: This story contains violent, graphic details. Discretion is advised.

Several police officers are set to testify Tuesday at the triple-murder trial of Derek Saretzky, including the first officer on scene at “the ranch” where two-year-old Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette‘s remains were found.

Saretzky, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of Hailey and her father Terry Blanchette, who was 27, in the southern Alberta community of Blairmore. He is also accused of killing 69-year-old Hanne Meketech, who was found dead five days earlier in her mobile home in nearby Coleman, Alta.

Saretzky’s aunt Carmellia testified Monday afternoon, saying she was surprised to see her nephew at church on Sept. 8 and 9, 2015 and that he was acting strangely. She told the jury her nephew said he “had done something bad, something really bad.”

On Sept. 9, Carmellia testified she took her nephew for coffee, then for a drive to a rural property she owns with her two sisters, about 7 kilometres from Blairmore.

Carmellia said her family refers to the property as “the ranch.” She said Derek walked around and took a specific interest in the woodpile near the firepit.

According to an agreed statement of facts, it was Carmellia’s son who alerted police Sept. 15. He said he found the firepit smouldering at the ranch, which is where the remains of Dunbar Blanchette were found.

Court also heard Monday a cause of death could not be determined for the little girl because her remains were too badly burned.

Saretzky has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

