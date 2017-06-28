Derek Saretzky guilty of killing Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, father and senior

WARNING: This story contains disturbing, graphic content. Discretion is advised.

Derek Saretzky has been found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder in the September 2015 deaths of Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette, her father Terry Blanchette, 27, and 69-year-old Hanne Meketech.

He was also convicted of causing an indignity to Hailey’s body.

It took jurors about three hours to reach the verdicts.

Saretzky, 24, will receive an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for at least 25 years.

What still needs to be argued is the possibility of consecutive sentencing for each count of murder he was convicted on, as well as sentencing on the indignity charge.

He faces up to 75 years before he’s eligible for parole for the murders, plus any extra time for causing the indignity to Hailey’s body.

All three victims were killed in September 2015 in Alberta’s Crowsnest Pass.

First, Meketech was found in her mobile home in the community of Coleman on Sept. 9, 2015.

Five days later, Blanchette was found dead in his Blairmore home. His throat had been cut.

Police found blood smears throughout the home and drag marks indicating he was attacked in his bedroom then dragged to the bathroom.

Investigators found blood on a doll inside of Hailey’s crib. She was nowhere to be found.

An Amber Alert was issued and the entire nation held out hope she would be found alive.

Three videotaped confessions by Saretzky with police were shown in court during the trial, including a re-enactment at the rural campsite where the remains of two-year-old Hailey were found.

It was Saretzky’s cousin who first alerted police to suspicious activity at the site, known to the family as “the ranch.”

Police first arrived at the campsite Sept. 15, 2015. The firepit was still smouldering.

Officers spent three days sifting through the ashes and recovered numerous charred remains. No DNA could be recovered from the bones, but an expert said they belonged to a child aged two to four years.

A pot found on a nearby picnic table had several red stains and was swabbed for DNA. According to an agreed statement of facts, the DNA came back as a match to Hailey.

Multiple weapons were also seized and photographed, including a hatchet, a utility knife or box-cutter, a crowbar, a hammer and axes.

In an interview with Staff Sgt. Mike McCauley, the officer asked, “Is she alive Derek or is she dead? Look at me. Is she alive?”

“She’s not alive,” Saretzky answered.

The officer pushed Saretzky to tell him where Hailey was located, as the Amber Alert continued.

“Derek, where is she?” McCauley asked.

“The devil made me turn her into ashes,” Saretzky finally said.

In the re-enactment video, Saretzky is seen directing police to the campsite.

When they arrive, his hands are handcuffed in front of him and he took officers through graphic and disturbing details of how he killed Hailey, dismembered her and cannibalized her—before throwing her body into the raging fire.