Firearm complaint resolved by RCMP in North Battleford, Sask.

RCMP say a firearm complaint in North Battleford, Sask., was resolved on the weekend.

On Saturday morning, multiple officers were called to the complaint in the 2000-block of 101st Street of the city.

North Battleford RCMP said an unknown number of suspects were believed to be inside a home.

Although police were asking the public to stay away from the area, RCMP officials said there was no immediate threat as the situation was contained.

As of 12:42 p.m. CT on Saturday, two men had been taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.