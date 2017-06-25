Firearm complaint resolved by RCMP in North Battleford, Sask.
RCMP say a firearm complaint in North Battleford, Sask., was resolved on the weekend.
On Saturday morning, multiple officers were called to the complaint in the 2000-block of 101st Street of the city.
READ MORE: Off-duty Yorkton RCMP officer signals train to stop ahead of vehicle on tracks
North Battleford RCMP said an unknown number of suspects were believed to be inside a home.
Although police were asking the public to stay away from the area, RCMP officials said there was no immediate threat as the situation was contained.
As of 12:42 p.m. CT on Saturday, two men had been taken into custody.
READ MORE: Murder charge laid in Pelican Narrows, Sask. death
No injuries have been reported.
The investigation into the matter is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.