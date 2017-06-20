Canada
Off-duty Yorkton RCMP officer signals train to stop ahead of vehicle on tracks

By Staff The Canadian Press

An off-duty member of Yorkton RCMP came across a crashed vehicle that was on train tracks this past weekend.

A quick-thinking, off-duty RCMP officer is being credited with helping avert a tragedy in Saskatchewan by managing to stop a moving train.

Police said the officer was heading home after a night shift in Yorkton on the weekend when she spotted a vehicle that had crashed.

The vehicle ended up on the railway tracks and when the officer approached to help, she heard a train lumbering toward the crash site.

RCMP said the officer grabbed her flashlight and started running toward the train to get it to stop.

Her signalling worked and the train was able to brake just before it reached the crash.

The person inside the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment.

