Murder charge laid in Pelican Narrows, Sask. death

A man has been charged with murder in a northern Saskatchewan death.

Curtis Michel, 20, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Dale Custer.

Custer, 32, was found injured in a home on the evening of June 10 in Pelican Narrows, Sask.

He was taken to a local health clinic where he was pronounced dead. A cause of death has not been released.

Michel was arrested on June 12 at the Pelican Narrows RCMP detachment.

He appeared in Pelican Narrows provincial court on June 13 and will make his next court appearance on Thursday in Prince Albert provincial court.

Pelican Narrows is approximately 510 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.