Accused in shooting death of Sask. woman to plead guilty to lesser charge

Steven Lewis, who is accused of killing his estranged wife, is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

Lewis was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Stacey Lewis, 27, in Hudson Bay, Sask.

She was found dead at a Hudson Street home on Feb. 3.

According to his lawyer, Lewis is expected to plead guilty to second-degree murder when he next appears in court.

A go-fund-me page has been started by Jason Knutson, Stacey’s older brother, to support her two children.

Knutson said his sister was an “amazing and fun loving person with a beautiful and vibrant personality.”

“She loved life and especially her children.”

Knutson said all funds raised will be placed in a trust fund for the children’s education and future needs.

Hudson Bay is approximately 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

Meaghan Craig contributed to this story