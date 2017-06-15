Accused in shooting death of Sask. woman to plead guilty to lesser charge
Steven Lewis, who is accused of killing his estranged wife, is expected to plead guilty to a lesser charge.
Lewis was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Stacey Lewis, 27, in Hudson Bay, Sask.
She was found dead at a Hudson Street home on Feb. 3.
According to his lawyer, Lewis is expected to plead guilty to second-degree murder when he next appears in court.
A go-fund-me page has been started by Jason Knutson, Stacey’s older brother, to support her two children.
Knutson said his sister was an “amazing and fun loving person with a beautiful and vibrant personality.”
“She loved life and especially her children.”
Knutson said all funds raised will be placed in a trust fund for the children’s education and future needs.
Hudson Bay is approximately 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.
Meaghan Craig contributed to this story
