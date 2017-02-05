Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Hudson Bay, Sask. woman

Saskatchewan RCMP say a man has been charged in the death of a 27-year-old woman in Hudson Bay.

At 5 p.m. CT on Friday, police received a complaint that a woman had been shot at a residence on Hudson Street in the town of Hudson Bay, Sask.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel pronounced Stacie Lewis, 27, dead at the scene.

RCMP officials said a person of interest was immediately identified and arrested without incident.

Steven Lee Lewis, 32, has been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Melfort provincial court on Feb. 7.

RCMP officials said the accused and victim were known to each other. Both are from Hudson Bay.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hudson Bay is approximately 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.