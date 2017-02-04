3 in RCMP custody after man attacked, robbed of truck in North Battleford, Sask.

Saskatchewan RCMP have three people in custody after a man was reportedly assaulted and robbed in North Battleford on Saturday.

At around 12:25 a.m. CT, police were called to a robbery in the 1600-block of 100th Street.

Officers were advised of a man that had been attacked by at least two suspects, who then fled in the victim’s truck.

The suspects were reportedly armed with a knife and a suspected firearm.

Battleford RCMP officials said the victim sustained multiple injuries from a knife or other edged weapon. He is at hospital in stable condition, however the extent of his injuries is unknown.

Police located the stolen vehicle travelling south of North Battleford and recovered it on Red Pheasant First Nation.

Just after 4 a.m., three people inside the truck were taken into custody after the vehicle became stuck in deep snow while attempting to evade police.

A pellet gun was recovered in the vehicle.

Charges are pending against a 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl. The investigation is still ongoing.