Alberta man charged with cocaine trafficking in northern Saskatchewan

An Alberta man is facing charges after Mounties conducted a traffic stop in northern Saskatchewan on Friday.

At around 4 a.m. CT, Île-à-la-Crosse RCMP stopped an unregistered vehicle and then seized cocaine and cash.

Lyle Allan Wilson, of Edmonton, was arrested during the traffic stop.

He is facing charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with his recognizance.

The 26-year-old man is scheduled to appear in Île-à-la-Crosse provincial court on Monday morning.

Police officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Île-à-la-Crosse is approximately 500 kilometres north of Saskatoon.