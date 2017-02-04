Canada
Death of man found north of Duck Lake, Sask. under investigation

RCMP have launched an investigation into the death of a man who was found near Duck Lake, Sask., on Friday morning.

An investigation has been launched by RCMP after a man was found dead three kilometres north of Duck Lake, Sask., on Friday.

Around 6:30 a.m. CT, police received a complaint about an adult male lying on a grid road.

Emergency personnel arrived and the man was pronounced dead. His name and age have not been released.

Members of the RCMP major crimes unit north, forensic identification, collision reconstruction and the office of the chief coroner are assisting with the sudden death investigation.

The town of Duck Lake is approximately 85 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

