Steven Lewis, accused in the shooting death of his ex-wife, makes court appearance

Steven Lewis, the 32-year-old Saskatchewan man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his former wife, made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday.
He is to appear again in Melfort provincial court via video link on March 14.
Lewis is accused in the shooting of Stacey Lewis, 27, in Hudson Bay on Friday.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting found Lewis dead in a home on Hudson Street in the northeastern Saskatchewan community.
Sherry Pilon, a councillor in Hudson Bay, has said the two used to be married and shared custody of a daughter and son.
Hudson Bay is approximately 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.
With files from Global News
© 2017 The Canadian Press