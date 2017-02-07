Steven Lewis, accused in the shooting death of his ex-wife, makes court appearance

Steven Lewis, the 32-year-old Saskatchewan man charged with first-degree murder in the death of his former wife, made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday.

He is to appear again in Melfort provincial court via video link on March 14.

READ MORE: Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Hudson Bay, Sask. woman

Lewis is accused in the shooting of Stacey Lewis, 27, in Hudson Bay on Friday.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting found Lewis dead in a home on Hudson Street in the northeastern Saskatchewan community.

Sherry Pilon, a councillor in Hudson Bay, has said the two used to be married and shared custody of a daughter and son.

Hudson Bay is approximately 300 kilometres east of Saskatoon.

With files from Global News