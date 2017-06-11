Man’s death in northern Saskatchewan considered suspicious

RCMP are treating the death of a 32-year-old man in northern Saskatchewan as suspicious.

At 9:15 p.m. CT on Saturday, officers were called to an injured man at a home in Pelican Narrows, Sask.

The 32-year-old man was taken to the local health clinic where he was pronounced dead. Pelican Narrows RCMP officials said he will not be identified at this time.

RCMP Major Crime Unit – South and the forensic identification section are investigating with the help of the office of the chief coroner.

Pelican Narrows is located approximately 510 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.