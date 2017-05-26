Canada
May 26, 2017 8:17 am
Updated: May 26, 2017 8:18 am

Serious injuries reported in Highway 1 head-on crash near Mossomin, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

A number of people have been taken to hospital after a head-on crash on Highway 1 near Moosomin.

File / Global News
A A

A number of people have been seriously injured in a head-on crash in eastern Saskatchewan.

The crash happened Thursday evening on Highway 1, approximately 10 kilometres west of Moosomin.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw RCMP attend fatal crash on Highway 1

Moosomin RCMP said the injured people have been transported to hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.

Traffic is being rerouted as police continue to investigate with the help of a traffic analyst.

READ MORE: Two injured in Highway 16 crash near Lashburn, Sask.

Moosomin is approximately 225 kilometres east of Regina.v

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crash
Head On Collision
Head On Crash
Highway 1
Highway 1 Saskatchewan
Moosomin
Moosomin RCMP
Moosomin Saskatchewan
Sask RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News