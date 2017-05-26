Serious injuries reported in Highway 1 head-on crash near Mossomin, Sask.

A number of people have been seriously injured in a head-on crash in eastern Saskatchewan.

The crash happened Thursday evening on Highway 1, approximately 10 kilometres west of Moosomin.

Moosomin RCMP said the injured people have been transported to hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.

Traffic is being rerouted as police continue to investigate with the help of a traffic analyst.

Moosomin is approximately 225 kilometres east of Regina.v