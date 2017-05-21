Moose Jaw RCMP attend fatal crash on Highway one

Moose Jaw RCMP attended a fatal single vehicle rollover on Highway one.

It happened about 4.5 kilometers West of Parkbeg, Sask. in the East bound lane.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the car.

RCMP sent out a release at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night that said they have reduced traffic to a single lane as they investigate.