Moose Jaw RCMP attend fatal crash on Highway one

RCMP have charged 31-year-old Bruce Worme with killing a 27-year-old Moose Jaw woman.

Moose Jaw RCMP attended a fatal single vehicle rollover on Highway one.

It happened about 4.5 kilometers West of Parkbeg, Sask. in the East bound lane.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant in the car.

RCMP sent out a release at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night that said they have reduced traffic to a single lane as they investigate.

