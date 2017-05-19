Canada
Six people injured after SUV crashes into water north of Edenwold

Six people have been injured after a SUV entered water just north of Edenwold, Sask. on Friday morning.

White City RCMP were called to a grid road just off of Highway 640 about four kms north of Edenwold just after 7 a.m. where a SUV heading south bound entered a body of water.

STARS air ambulance lifted one woman passenger to a Regina hospital with serious injuries and the driver, another adult and three children were all taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

RCMP are still investigating the accident.

