Six people injured after SUV crashes into water north of Edenwold

Six people have been injured after an SUV entered water just north of Edenwold, Sask. on Friday morning.

White City RCMP were called to a grid road just off of Highway 640 about four kms north of Edenwold just after 7 a.m. where a SUV heading south bound entered a body of water.

STARS air ambulance lifted one woman passenger to a Regina hospital with serious injuries and the driver, another adult and three children were all taken to hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

RCMP are still investigating the accident.