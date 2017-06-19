Man to appear in N.S. court to face second-degree-murder charge after extradition from Venezuela

A Nova Scotia man is due in a Halifax court Monday after being extradited from Venezuela on a charge of second-degree murder.

Police issued an international warrant for Steven Skinner’s arrest shortly after 20-year-old Stacey Adams was found dead in a home in Lake Echo in April 2011.

They say the 44-year-old Skinner, from Cole Harbour, was arrested by Venezuelan law enforcement on Margarita Island in May 2016.

RCMP worked with Venezuelan authorities for the past year and say Skinner was extradited to Halifax on Saturday.

Skinner also faces several other charges — including aggravated assault, forcible confinement and weapons charges — in relation to a 2009 incident in Lower Sackville.