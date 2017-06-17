Accused murderer Steven Skinner extradited to Canada

Nova Scotia RCMP confirm Steven Douglas Skinner, 44, was extradited to Canada from Venezuela on Saturday.

An international arrest warrant was issued for Skinner in July 2011. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Stacey Adams.

Adams was found dead at a home in Lake Echo, N.S., in April 2011.

READ MORE: Stacey Adams remembered by family, friends following Steven Skinner arrest

Skinner was arrested by police on Margarita Island, Venezuela on May 15, 2016.

RCMP say they have been working with Venezuelan authorities for the last year on the extradition process.

Police say in addition to a charge of second-degree murder, Skinner is also facing a slew of charges – including aggravated assault, forcible confinement and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – following an incident in Lower Sackville on July 22, 2009.

Skinner is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday.