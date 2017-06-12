Crime
June 12, 2017 7:10 am
Updated: June 12, 2017 7:15 am

Arson attack targets Montreal restaurant

Matt Grillo By Reporter  Global News

A restaurant on Pie-IX Boulevard was the target of an arson attack early Monday morning, Monday, June 12, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois / Global News
Police officers were called to the scene of an arson attack early Monday morning in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc Extension borough.

The incident took place at around 5 a.m. when an incendiary device was thrown at a restaurant on Pie-IX Boulevard near Bélair Street, according to Manuel Couture, Montreal police spokesperson.

The building suffered minor damage and the fire was quickly extinguished.

