Arson attack targets Montreal restaurant
A A
Police officers were called to the scene of an arson attack early Monday morning in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc Extension borough.
The incident took place at around 5 a.m. when an incendiary device was thrown at a restaurant on Pie-IX Boulevard near Bélair Street, according to Manuel Couture, Montreal police spokesperson.
READ MORE: Arson squad to investigate suspicious fire
The building suffered minor damage and the fire was quickly extinguished.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.