Firefighters were called to the scene of a car fire early Wednesday morning.

It took place at around 3:45 a.m. near the corner of 25th Avenue and Robert Boulevard in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc Extension borough.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

The arson squad will investigate.