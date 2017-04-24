Overnight fire in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie being investigated as arson

Montreal police are investigating a fire in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie on Monday morning.

At 4:45 a.m. Monday a man saw smoke through a store window on Saint-Laurent Boulevard near Saint-Zotique Street.

READ MORE: Arson in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie

He was able to extinguish the fire before any major damage occurred, and nobody was injured.

“The SPVM was asked to take over the investigation, and this fire is now being investigated as arson,” said Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard.

A perimeter was set up around the building early Monday morning.