April 24, 2017 8:16 am

Overnight fire in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie being investigated as arson

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

Montreal police investigated a suspected arson in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie on Monday morning. April 24, 2017.

Montreal police are investigating a fire in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie on Monday morning.

At 4:45 a.m. Monday a man saw smoke through a store window on Saint-Laurent Boulevard near Saint-Zotique Street.

He was able to extinguish the fire before any major damage occurred, and nobody was injured.

“The SPVM was asked to take over the investigation, and this fire is now being investigated as arson,” said Montreal police spokesperson Andrée-Anne Picard.

A perimeter was set up around the building early Monday morning.

