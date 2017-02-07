Arson in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie

A pizzeria located on Mozart Avenue in Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie was allegedly the target of an arson attack early Monday.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisselle, witnesses say two men in their 20s poured liquid on the entrance of the pizzeria and the fire started shortly after that.

Firefighters managed to put out the flames.

The incident took place at approximately 1:15 a.m.

The two suspects fled the scene.